Turkey Consumer Confidence Falls In February

3:22a.m.

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence weakened in February, after improving in the previous month, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Monday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to 65.7 in February from 66.9 in January. In December, the reading was 63.4.

Households' financial situation expectations weakened in February. The corresponding index fell to 85.9 from 87.9 in the prior month. The general economic situation expectation index also edged down to 88.0 from 88.6.

The number of people unemployed expectation index decreased by 1.4 percent compared to the previous month and became 67.9 in February. Similarly, the probability of saving index slid to 21.0 from 22.4.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

