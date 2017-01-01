FTSE 100 Gives Up Early Gains; Unilever Shares Slump 7%

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were marginally lower in early trade Monday as investors fretted about the upcoming French elections. U.S. food giant Kraft Heinz has called off its proposed takeover of Unilever, further weighing on markets on a light day on the economic front.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 0.01 percent at 7,299 in choppy trade after rising 0.6 percent last week.



Unilever shares fell as much as 7 percent. U.S. food maker Kraft Heinz Co., which had offered $143 billion in cash and stock to buy the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods company, said it has amicably agreed to withdraw its proposal for a combination of the two companies.

AstraZeneca slid half a percent. The drug firm announced that it has entered into an agreement with TerSera Therapeutics for the commercial rights to Zoladex in the U.S. and Canada.

On the positive side, Royal Bank of Scotland Group soared 5 percent after the lender abandoned the planned sale of its Williams & Glyn unit.

Real estate firm Hammerson rallied 2.5 percent. The company's full year pre-tax profit slumped by more than half owing to a revaluation loss on its properties.

Vedanta Resources rose half a percent on reporting a surge in quarterly revenue and profits due to higher commodity prices.

