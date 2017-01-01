UK Order Books At 2-Year High: CBI

6:31a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Total orders for UK-manufactured goods reached a two-year high in three months to February, the Industrial Trends Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Monday.

The order book balance rose to 8 percent in three months to February, the highest since February 2015. However, the export order books remained at negative 10 percent.



Advertisement

Output growth is forecast to grow faster in the next three months. The corresponding balance rose to 33 percent, the highest since September 2013.

Manufacturers expect output prices to increase over the next quarter, with the balance rising to 32 percent, the highest since April 2011.

"Stronger demand and production is good news for UK manufacturers, though the weaker pound continues to push up input costs and this is now feeding through to output price inflation expectations," Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief economist, said.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



