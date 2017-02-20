DGAP-Public Voting Rights: mybet Holding SE (english)

Mr Peter R. Ackermann, Germany informed us on February 20, 2017 pursuant to Art. 27a(1) WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% or a higher threshold from February 09, 2017 , as follows:



* The investment is used to realize trading profits.

* The reporting person does intend to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way.

* The reporting person does not intend to influence the composition of the issuers' administration, management or supervisory board.

* The reporting person does not intend to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy.

* Concerning the source of funds, the capital is financed by 100% through equity capital with which the reporting person needs to finance the acquisition of the voting rights.

