Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.02.2017 / 17:39 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Long

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

TUI AG

b) LEI

529900SL2WSPV293B552

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG000

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 13.7875 EUR 978.9125 EUR 13.7875 EUR 1723.4375 EUR 13.5 EUR 1755 EUR 13.44 EUR 1384.32 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 13.6169 EUR 5841.6501 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-15; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction

Name: BATS EUROPE -BXE DARK ORDER BOOK MIC: BATD

Language: English Company: TUI AG Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 30625 Hannover Germany Internet: www.tuigroup.com

