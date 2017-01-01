HSBC: Hang Seng Bank FY16 Attributable Profit Plunges; Lifts Dividend

12:05a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC, HSBA.L) reported late Monday that Hang Seng Bank Limited's fiscal 2016 attributable profit declined 41% to HK$16.21 billion from last year's HK$27.49 billion. Earnings per share went down 42% to HK$8.30.

Excluding the gain on partial disposal of Industrial Bank in 2015, attributable profit was down 4%.



Profit before tax was down 37% to HK$19.09 billion. Operating profit was down 2% to HK$19.03 lion.

Operating profit excluding loan impairment charges and other credit risk provisions fell 1% to HK$20.35 billion from HK$20.55 billion in 2015.

Further, the company announced fourth interim dividend of HK$2.80 per share. Total dividends for 2016 would be HK$6.10 per share, compared to HK$5.70 per share in 2015.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

