U.S. Dollar Rises Against Majors

1:37a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.

The U.S. dollar rose to 6-day highs of 1.0577 against the euro and 1.0062 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0609 and 1.0028, respectively.



Advertisement

Against the pound, the greenback edged up to 1.2434 from yesterday's closing value of 1.2461.

The greenback advanced to a 5-day high of 113.70 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 113.07.

The greenback climbed to 0.7665 against the Australian dollar, from an early 4-day low of 0.7690.

Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback rose to a 6-day high of 0.7151 and nearly a 2-week high of 1.3149 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7187 and 1.3105, respectively.

If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.07 against the euro, 1.02 against the franc, 1.22 against the pound, 117.00 against the yen, 0.75 against the aussie, 0.70 against the kiwi and 1.33 against the loonie.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



