Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss Trade Data

2:12a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's foreign trade data for January is due to be released in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 2:00 am ET.



Advertisement

Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc rose against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the euro, it held steady against the euro.

As of 1:55 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0641 against the euro, 1.2519 against the pound, 1.0050 against the U.S. dollar and 112.93 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



