ADVA Optical Networking Adds New Members to Its Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem

Industry's Most Comprehensive VNF Portfolio Now Delivers Even Greater Choice

Munich, Germany. February 21, 2017. ADVA Optical Networking today announced a key expansion of its Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem. With six new members, the industry's most comprehensive network functions virtualization (NFV) partner program encompasses an even broader range of innovators, including systems integrators and virtual network function (VNF) providers. With these new editions, the Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem now offers customers an even greater choice. It enables communication service providers (CSPs) to simplify the transition to cloud-based services in a way that best suits the specific needs of their business. The most recent additions to the partner program include Iricent, Jolata, Netrounds, Quortus, Senetas and Viptela.



"We're delighted to be teaming up with ADVA Ensemble and the other Harmony Ecosystem partners. By adding our high-assurance encryption solutions to the Ensemble Harmony program, we're providing CSPs and enterprises with easy access to scalable and robust data protection for all Layer 2 networks and topologies," said, Julian Fay, CTO, Senetas. "The Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem is all about ensuring openness and interoperability. It's about coming together to offer a robust and comprehensive virtualization solution. We're excited to be a part of it."

ADVA Optical Networking's Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem is a group of hardware, software and service partners focused on accelerating automation and virtualization initiatives. It ensures that CSPs can instantly access the latest innovation to rapidly and efficiently provision new services. With its newest members, it delivers everything CSPs and enterprises need to realize the full benefits of NFV today. Member companies collaborate closely to ensure interoperability and offer the most complete portfolio of best-of-breed solutions on the market. With more than 40 onboarded VNFs in 14 different categories, Ensemble Harmony provides unrivalled freedom of choice for software, hardware and deployment locations.

"Our Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem just keeps on growing. Driven by customer engagements, including most Tier 1s across the globe, the momentum here is incredible. We're thrilled to welcome our newest partners. The latest expansion means more players, more technology and even more choice for our customers," commented Brian Irish, director, global marketing programs, ADVA Optical Networking. "Ensemble Harmony helps us continue delivering on our promise of simplifying NFV for our customers. Together with our partners, we're accelerating the pace of software-based innovation and leading the way to a cloud-based future."

Watch this video for more information on the Ensemble Harmony Ecosystem: https://youtu.be/o09jbHuOBkc.

About ADVA Optical Networking ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com.

