WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)

5:15a.m.

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 20-February-17

Fund Dealing Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share

in Issue Currency

WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/02/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 9,125,803.26 10.1398

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/02/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 28,631,943.61 14.316

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 20/02/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 275,007.40 17.188

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 20/02/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,890,010.56 15.824

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 20/02/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 375000 USD 3,957,435.98 10.5532

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/02/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1450000 USD 15,302,318.67 10.5533



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/02/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,314,643.13 12.5899

WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 20/02/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 280,704.61 13.3669

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 20/02/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,103,136.81 15.4069

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 20/02/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 141000 EUR 2,190,172.83 15.5331

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 20/02/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,520,331.78 10.8587

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 20/02/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4200000 USD 68,047,959.09 16.2019

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 20/02/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,229,119.55 17.5589

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 20/02/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 42,424,620.99 16.6371

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 20/02/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 288,159.39 13.7219

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 20/02/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 281,430.55 13.4015

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 20/02/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,191,823.70 14.3593

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 20/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,260,659.25 17.5092

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 20/02/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,179,800.60 15.4596

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 20/02/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1890000 GBP 18,973,151.65 10.0387

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 20/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,215,956.87 17.3683

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 20/02/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 279,098.78 17.4437

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/02/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,370,192.58 17.4808

WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 20/02/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1800000 EUR 23,318,798.35 12.9549

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 20/02/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,333,477.08 17.7045

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 20/02/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,553,985.10 15.1295

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 20/02/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 300010 GBP 3,077,327.24 10.2574

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 20/02/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,328,194.82 17.7016

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 20/02/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6450000 USD 96,853,820.84 15.0161

WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/02/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,913,418.88 5.5906

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 20/02/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 54,450,704.73 18.6156

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 20/02/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,026,608.60 15.794

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 20/02/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 908,059.11 13.9701

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 20/02/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 278,856.35 17.4285

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 20/02/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 288,683.27 18.0427

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 20/02/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,516,512.07 18.0334

WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 20/02/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,832,535.55 19.5962

