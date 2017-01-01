FTSE 100 Drifts Lower After Mixed Earnings

5:30a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell in early trade Tuesday as mixed corporate earnings results and growing concerns surrounding the upcoming French presidential election took shine off a recovery in commodity prices.

The pound was mixed against its major rivals as the debate on the government's Brexit Bill entered the second day.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 21 points or 0.29 percent at 7,278 in late opening deals after closing marginally lower on Monday.



Advertisement

HSBC Holdings shares fell over 6 percent. The Asia-focused lender blamed "largely unexpected economic and political events" for a 62 percent slump in annual pre-tax profit.

John Wood Group plunged 9 percent. The company reported a 62 percent fall in its 2016 profit amid challenging conditions in its core oil & gas market.

BHP Billiton shares rose half a percent. The mining giant announced a bigger than expected dividend as a rebound in prices for iron ore and petroleum helped the resources giant swing back to profit in its fiscal first half.

Rival Anglo American fell more than 1 percent despite the company turning its first annual profit in five years.

Wolseley slid half a percent on saying it has signed an agreement to merge its Swiss plumbing and heating business Tobler with local rival Walter Meier.

Intercontinental Hotels Group shares erased early gains to turn flat. The hotelier announced a special dividend and share consolidation after posting a jump in full-year operating profit.

In economic releases, the U.K. budget balance showed the biggest surplus for January since 2000, the Office for National Statistics said.

Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, showed a surplus of GBP 9.4 billion, which was GBP 0.3 billion larger surplus than in January 2016. However, the surplus was below the expected level of GBP 14 billion.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



