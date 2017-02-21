DGAP-Adhoc: Viscom AG: Viscom AG exceeds annual key performance indicator forecasts (english)

- Incoming orders: EUR 83,498 thousand (previous year: EUR 67,173 thousand, +24.3 %)

- Revenue: EUR 77,245 thousand (previous year: EUR 69,389 thousand, +11.3 %)



- Operating profit (EBIT): EUR 10,497 thousand (previous year: EUR 10,157 thousand, +3.3 %)

- EBIT-Margin*: 13.6 % (previous year: 14.6 %)

- Net profit for the period: EUR 7,129 thousand (previous year: EUR 3,529 thousand, +102 %)

- Earnings per share: EUR 0.80 (previous year: EUR 0.40)

Hanover, 21 February 2017 - Based on preliminary figures for the 2016 financial year, Viscom AG (ISIN DE0007846867) has exceeded the company's annual forecasts for key performance indicators. Both operating profit (EBIT) and revenue increased significantly as a result of very strong year- end business in the fourth quarter.

Incoming orders posted a significant 24.3 % rise from EUR 67,173 thousand in 2015 to a total of EUR 83,498 thousand in 2016.

In the past financial year, Viscom AG generated revenue of EUR 77,245 thousand, corresponding to an 11.3 % increase year on year (previous year: EUR 69,389 thousand). As a result of this revenue, Viscom AG also exceeded its annual forecast of EUR 70 million to EUR 75 million for the 2016 financial year.

Operating profit (EBIT) also developed positively in the 2016 financial year. At EUR 10,497 thousand (previous year: EUR 10,157 thousand), EBIT was up 3.3 % year on year. Accordingly, the EBIT-Margin stood at 13.6 % and was therefore within the forecast range of 13 to 15 %.

Net profit for the period more than doubled from EUR 3,529 thousand in the previous year to EUR 7,129 thousand.

The lower result in 2015 was due to tax expenses related to other periods attributable to the audit for the years 2006 to 2009 as well as provisions for possible tax and interest payments in connection with a securities lending transaction in 2006. The tax rate normalised in 2016. Earnings per share therefore reached a value of EUR 0.80 (previous year: EUR 0.40) based on 8,885,060 shares.

These preliminary figures are subject to the attestation of the auditor and the approval of the Supervisory Board. The final key figures on the financial position and earnings situation for the 2016 financial year and the forecast for the 2017 financial year will be published on 22 March 2017.

*EBIT-Margin = operating profit / revenue

