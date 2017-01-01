Wall Street May Open On A Positive Note

7:34a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The week could be relatively quiet for economic activities, after a long weekend. The PMI manufacturing flash will be a major focus for the day. Initial trading in the U.S. Futures index suggest that Wall Street will open in a greener zone.

As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures were climbing 57 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 5.50 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 13 points.

U.S. stocks closed on Friday to reach new records. The Dow spent much of the day in negative territory but eventually ended the day up 4.28 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 20,624.05. The Nasdaq climbed 23.68 points or 0.4 percent to 5,838.58, while the S&P 500 rose 3.94 points or 0.2 percent to 2,351.16.

On the economic front, the Purchasing Managers' Manufacturing Index or PMI manufacturing index flash for February will be released at 9.45 am ET. In the prior month, the index was at 55.1.

Two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will participate in a fireside chat on the economy and the role of the Federal Reserve hosted by the Financial Planning Association of Minnesota in Golden Valley, Minn., followed by Q&A at 8.50 am ET.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will speak on the economic outlook at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, with audience and media Q&A at 12 pm ET.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will address students of Boise State University on "Getting to Know the Fed," in Boise, Id. with audience Q&A at 3.30 pm ET.

In the corporate segment, Changyou.com Ltd. (CYOU) reported the fourth-quarter earnings of $40.07 million, or $0.75 per share, down from $46.00 million, or $0.85 per share a year ago. Revenue for the quarter fell 19.4 percent to $130.52 million. This was down from $161.91 million last year.

Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) announced a new landmark agreement with Borse Dubai, the holding company for Dubai Financial Market or DFM and Nasdaq Dubai. The agreement would bolster the technological infrastructure of Dubai's stock exchanges, DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, and further improve post-trade practices.

Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP Billiton plc (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) reported a profit in its first half, compared to last year's hefty loss on sharply lower one charges. Underlying EBITDA, a key earnings metric, climbed 65 percent with higher production and prices. The company further lifted its dividend by 150 percent.

Underlying attributable profit was $3.24 billion or 61 cents per share, compared to last year's $412 million or 7.7 cents per share.

Underlying EBITDA grew 65 percent to $9.90 billion. Underlying EBITDA margin of 54 percent increased from 40 percent in the prior period. Revenues increased to $18.80 billion from $15.71 billion last year.

Spanish telecom group Telefonica SA Tuesday said it has reached an agreement for the sale of up to 40 percent of the total share capital of Telxius Telecom, S.A.U. to Taurus Bidco S.à.r.l., an entity managed by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. The deal price is 1.275 billion euros in total or 12.75 euros per share.

Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 13.36 points or 0.41 percent to 3,253.33, the highest level in nearly three months. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declined 182.45 points or 0.76 percent at 23,963.63.

Japanese shares extended gains from the previous session as comments from a Federal Reserve official that a rate increase next month is not "off the table at this point" bolstered the dollar. The Nikkei average climbed 130.36 points or 0.68 percent to 19,381.44 while the broader Topix index closed 0.56 percent higher at 1,555.60.

Australian shares closed lower as a slew of earnings results disappointed investors. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 4.10 points or 0.07 percent to 5,791 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished down 5.10 points or 0.09 percent at 5,835.40.

European shares are trading broadly higher. CAC 40 of France is climbing 5.66 points or 0.12 percent and DAX of Germany is adding 43.59 points or 0.37 percent.

FTSE 100 of England is down 21.73 points or 0.30 percent. While Swiss Market Index is advancing 31.25 points or 0.37 percent.

Europe's leading Blue-chip index for the Eurozone, Euro Stoxx 50 is climbing 0.25 percent.

