Fang To End Proposed Acquisition Of Wanli Controlling Stake

7:44a.m.

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN), a real estate Internet portal in China, said it has entered into an agreement to terminate its proposed acquisition of a controlling stake in Chongqing Wanli New Energy Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and the sale of Wanli's assets. Wanli is a manufacturer of storage batteries.



Advertisement

The transacting parties agreed to terminate the restructuring due to substantial regulatory uncertainties in China. The termination agreement will become effective upon board approvals of the transacting parties.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



