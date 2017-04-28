Wal-Mart Q4 Profit Down, But Results Top Estimates

8:10a.m.

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT) reported a profit for the fourth-quarter of fiscal year 2017 that declined 17.9 percent from last year, while quarterly revenue increased 1.0%. Excluding currency, total revenue was up 3.0%.

Both adjusted earnings per share and adjusted revenues topped analysts' expectations.

Looking ahead for first quarter fiscal year 2018, the company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $0.90 to $1.00. Analysts project first-quarter earnings of $0.96 per share.

For the 13-week period ending April 28, 2017, the company expects Walmart U.S comparable sale to increase between 1.0 percent and 1.5 percent. Sam's Club comparable sales, excluding fuel, to increase about 1.0 percent.



Advertisement

The company projects earnings per share to be between $4.20 and $4.40 for fiscal year 2018.Analysts expect annual earnings of $4.33 per share.

The Board of Directors of Wal-Mart Stores approved an annual cash dividend for fiscal year 2018 of $2.04 per share, an increase of 2 percent from the $2.00 per share paid for the last fiscal year. The fiscal year 2018 annual dividend of $2.04 per share will be paid in four quarterly installments of $0.51 per share.

It reported fourth quarter U.S. comp sales growth of 1.8 percent and U.S. e-commerce GMV growth of 36 percent. Sam's Club comparable sales was up 3.1 percent, compared to decline of 2.7 percent in the prior year.

Total U.S comparable sales for the quarter was 2.0 percent, compared to an increase of 0.1 percent.

Consolidated net income attributable to the company for the fourth-quarter declined 17.9 percent to $3.76 billion from last year's $4.57 billion, with earnings per share decreasing to $1.22 from $1.43 in the prior year. The net earnings per share impact of certain discrete items included in the company's reported fourth quarter results from continuing operations was -$0.08.

Excluding certain items, earnings per share for the quarter was $1.30, compared to $1.49 last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.29 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter grew 1.0 percent to $130.94 billion from $129.67 billion in the previous year. Excluding currency, total revenue was $133.58 billion, an increase of 3.0%. Analysts expected revenue of $131.22 billion for the quarter.

Walmart U.S. comp sales increased 1.8%, driven by a traffic increase of 1.4%. Neighborhood Market comps increased approximately 5.3%.

E-commerce growth at Walmart U.S. was strong as sales and GMV increased 29.0% and 36.1%, respectively, including Jet.com and online grocery.

Net sales at Walmart International were $31.0 billion, a decrease of 5.1%. Excluding currency, net sales were $33.7 billion, an increase of 3.0%.

The company generated $11.9 billion in operating cash flow and returned $3.6 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



