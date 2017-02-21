DGAP-Adhoc: Fair Value REIT-AG increases planned dividend for 2016 from EUR0.25 to EUR0.40 per share (english)

8:45a.m.

Fair Value REIT-AG increases planned dividend for 2016 from EUR0.25 to EUR0.40 per share

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fair Value REIT-AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Real Estate Fair Value REIT-AG increases planned dividend for 2016 from EUR0.25 to EUR0.40 per share

21-Feb-2017 / 14:29 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Insider information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation) (published on 21 February 2017)



Advertisement

Fair Value REIT-AG Würmstrasse 13a 82166 Gräfelfing WKN: A0MW97 ISIN: DE000A0MW975

Fair Value REIT-AG increases planned dividend for 2016 from EUR0.25 to EUR0.40 per share

Munich, 21 February 2017 - The Management Board of Fair Value REIT-AG (WKN A0MW97, ISIN DE000A0MW975) intends to increase the dividend planned for the fiscal year 2016 from EUR0.25 per share currently outstanding to EUR0.40. This proposal is to be put forward to the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 2 June 2017. The corresponding total of around EUR5.6 million as well as around 90.4% of the preliminary net income according to German GAAP for 2016 thus fulfils the requirement of the REIT law. According to the currently unaudited figures, Fair Value REIT-AG's net income for the year pursuant to German GAAP stood at EUR6.2 million in 2016, following a net loss of EUR2.6 million recorded in the previous year. The EUR8.8 million increase on the previous year is due to a higher level of net rental income, lower administrative expenses, an increase in income from equity investments and lower net interest expenses.

Fair Value REIT-AG will publish the audited financial indicators for the fiscal year 2016 on 30 March 2017.

< End of the ad hoc announcement >

Contact: Fair Value REIT-AG Frank Schaich Würmstrasse 13a 82166 Gräfelfing Tel.: 089-9292815-10 Fax: 089-9292815-15 E-mail: schaich@fvreit.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

21-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Fair Value REIT-AG Würmstraße 13a 82166 Gräfelfing Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 9292 815-1 Fax: +49 (0)89 9292 815-15 E-mail: info@fvreit.de Internet: www.fvreit.de ISIN: DE000A0MW975 WKN: A0MW97 Indices: RX REIT All Share Index, RX REIT Index Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

546159 21-Feb-2017 CET/CEST

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



