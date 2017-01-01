Genuine Parts Co Q4 Income Falls 5%

8:54a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Genuine Parts Co (GPC) announced earnings for fourth quarter that retreated from last year.

The company said its profit totaled $152.52 million, or $1.02 per share. This was lower than $161.27 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Advertisement

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $3.78 billion. This was up from $3.68 billion last year.

Genuine Parts Co earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $152.52 Mln. vs. $161.27 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.02 vs. $1.07 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q4): $3.78 Bln vs. $3.68 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.7%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.70 - $4.80

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



