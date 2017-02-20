DGAP-DD: TUI AG (english)

DGAP-DD: TUI AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.02.2017 / 16:18 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Long

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

TUI AG

b) LEI

529900SL2WSPV293B552

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG000

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 13.15 EUR 2051.4 EUR 13.1675 EUR 1606.44 EUR 13.16 EUR 1645 EUR 13.16 EUR 1579.2 EUR 13.145 EUR 354.92 EUR 13.185 EUR 1634.94 EUR 13.2275 EUR 780.42 EUR 13.2375 EUR 225.04 EUR 13.2375 EUR 1178.14 EUR 13.2375 EUR 1270.8 EUR 13.2425 EUR 1244.8 EUR 13.26 EUR 1922.7 EUR 13.285 EUR 278.99 EUR 13.29 EUR 2604.84 EUR 13.28 EUR 2377.12 EUR 13.285 EUR 1567.63 EUR 13.285 EUR 6642.5 EUR 13.2775 EUR 53.11 EUR 13.2925 EUR 2512.28 EUR 13.295 EUR 452.03 EUR 13.295 EUR 1342.8 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 13.24526 EUR 33325.0800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-20; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction

Name: BATS EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK MIC: CHID

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

21.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: TUI AG Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 30625 Hannover Germany Internet: www.tuigroup.com

End of News DGAP News Service

33027 21.02.2017

