11 Jewish Community Centers In US Receive Bomb Threats

10:38a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, 11 Jewish community centers in the United States received bomb threats over telephone, all of which were turned out to be hoax, a Jewish organization in the country said.



Advertisement

David Posner, director of strategic performance at JCC Association of North America, said in a statement that all JCCs have now received the all-clear from local law enforcement and resumed regular operations, with a heightened level of security.

This comes in the aftermath of three waves of bomb threats in January. In all, 54 JCCs in 27 states and one Canadian province have received 69 bomb threats. All bomb threats in both January and today have proven to be hoaxes, and all JCCs impacted have returned to regular operations, JCC Association of North America said.

Posner said the Jewish community in the US is concerned about the anti-Semitism behind these threats, which the FBI is investigating.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



