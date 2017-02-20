DGAP-DD: TUI AG (english)

10:38a.m.

DGAP-DD: TUI AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.02.2017 / 16:22 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Long

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



Advertisement

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

TUI AG

b) LEI

529900SL2WSPV293B552

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG000

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 13.205 EUR 9930.16 EUR 13.155 EUR 4551.63 EUR 13.155 EUR 3946.5 EUR 13.155 EUR 841.92 EUR 13.17 EUR 6677.19 EUR 13.165 EUR 3949.5 EUR 13.165 EUR 1316.5 EUR 13.165 EUR 868.89 EUR 13.17 EUR 5873.82 EUR 13.17 EUR 3173.97 EUR 13.17 EUR 3621.75 EUR 13.155 EUR 8261.34 EUR 13.155 EUR 920.85 EUR 13.15 EUR 8100.4 EUR 13.15 EUR 8166.15 EUR 13.14 EUR 5256 EUR 13.14 EUR 867.24 EUR 13.21 EUR 6221.91 EUR 13.21 EUR 39.63 EUR 13.23 EUR 6416.55 EUR 13.235 EUR 4579.31 EUR 13.235 EUR 1958.78 EUR 13.235 EUR 7041.02 EUR 13.25 EUR 4637.5 EUR 13.25 EUR 3206.5 EUR 13.255 EUR 2505.2 EUR 13.255 EUR 1617.11 EUR 13.26 EUR 4084.08 EUR 13.24 EUR 595.8 EUR 13.255 EUR 251.85 EUR 13.255 EUR 6163.58 EUR 13.255 EUR 3419.79 EUR 13.255 EUR 3273.99 EUR 13.245 EUR 4821.18 EUR 13.24 EUR 3720.44 EUR 13.24 EUR 3866.08 EUR 13.24 EUR 4382.44 EUR 13.245 EUR 913.91 EUR 13.245 EUR 3377.48 EUR 13.245 EUR 4052.97 EUR 13.245 EUR 3761.58 EUR 13.245 EUR 4251.65 EUR 13.245 EUR 4450.32 EUR 13.24 EUR 5229.8 EUR 13.24 EUR 1310.76 EUR 13.245 EUR 6622.5 EUR 13.245 EUR 6860.91 EUR 13.255 EUR 6667.27 EUR 13.255 EUR 5500.83 EUR 13.255 EUR 1405.03 EUR 13.265 EUR 6247.82 EUR 13.28 EUR 5869.76 EUR 13.27 EUR 6329.79 EUR 13.275 EUR 238.95 EUR 13.275 EUR 4261.28 EUR 13.27 EUR 6741.16 EUR 13.285 EUR 5274.15 EUR 13.285 EUR 4782.6 EUR 13.275 EUR 3570.98 EUR 13.295 EUR 5025.51 EUR 13.29 EUR 6259.59 EUR 13.29 EUR 4026.87 EUR 13.29 EUR 1315.71 EUR 13.305 EUR 3924.98 EUR 13.305 EUR 3246.42 EUR 13.3 EUR 3843.7 EUR 13.3 EUR 3630.9 EUR 13.3 EUR 5971.7 EUR 13.3 EUR 9310 EUR 13.3 EUR 7487.9 EUR 13.295 EUR 5185.05 EUR 13.3 EUR 7275.1 EUR 13.28 EUR 3612.16 EUR 13.28 EUR 4369.12 EUR 13.29 EUR 4571.76 EUR 13.29 EUR 1302.42 EUR 13.29 EUR 4651.5 EUR 13.29 EUR 930.3 EUR 13.29 EUR 4252.8 EUR 13.295 EUR 3749.19 EUR 13.3 EUR 3990 EUR 13.28 EUR 318.72 EUR 13.28 EUR 4807.36 EUR 13.3 EUR 279.3 EUR 13.3 EUR 3670.8 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 13.24562 EUR 353856.8400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-20; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction

Name: BATS EUROPE - CXE ORDER BOOKS MIC: CHIX

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

21.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: TUI AG Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 30625 Hannover Germany Internet: www.tuigroup.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

33029 21.02.2017

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



