IPO Watch: Aramco Wants To List On NYSE, Reports Say

10:46a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Saudi Arabia is reportedly considering to list its state-run oil behemoth Saudi Aramco in New York Stock Exchange.

According to a WSJ report, citing people familiar with the matter, Aramco prefers to float its shares on the NYSE, or in London or Toronto after discussion to list on an Asian stock exchange like Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Shanghai failed.



Aramco's IPO is considered to be the world's biggest ever offering, with the deal expected to value between $2 trillion to $3 trillion. The government plans offer up to 5 percent of the company.

However, Saudi Aramco has yet to finalize a date for its long planned initial public offer, however, reports suggest that the IPO most likely would be occur in the second half of 2018.

Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser had earlier said that the Saudi Arabia has promised to reduce the overall tax rate paid by the state-owned energy giant to make its 2018 IPO more appealing to investors. At present, Aramco pays a 20 percent royalty on its revenue along with an 85 percent tax on income.

Early this month, reports said that investment bank Moelis & Co. was selected to advise Aramco on its IPO, advising the company on choosing underwriters and on which exchanges it should list its shares.

