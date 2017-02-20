DGAP-DD: TUI AG (english)

DGAP-DD: TUI AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.02.2017 / 16:32 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Long

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

TUI AG

b) LEI

529900SL2WSPV293B552

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG000

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 13.185 EUR 3256.7 EUR 13.145 EUR 3417.7 EUR 13.155 EUR 1315.5 EUR 13.155 EUR 4078.05 EUR 13.145 EUR 4285.27 EUR 13.155 EUR 4380.62 EUR 13.17 EUR 6585 EUR 13.175 EUR 6627.03 EUR 13.21 EUR 1321 EUR 13.21 EUR 1321 EUR 13.21 EUR 1321 EUR 13.21 EUR 237.78 EUR 13.21 EUR 3091.14 EUR 13.21 EUR 501.98 EUR 13.215 EUR 6990.74 EUR 13.23 EUR 6297.48 EUR 13.25 EUR 4664 EUR 13.25 EUR 7128.5 EUR 13.26 EUR 3924.96 EUR 13.245 EUR 5456.94 EUR 13.245 EUR 5165.55 EUR 13.23 EUR 6535.62 EUR 13.245 EUR 5761.58 EUR 13.3 EUR 1330 EUR 13.3 EUR 5226.9 EUR 13.28 EUR 2656 EUR 13.28 EUR 6679.84 EUR 13.285 EUR 3281.4 EUR 13.29 EUR 2658 EUR 13.29 EUR 3960.42 EUR 13.29 EUR 3987 EUR 13.28 EUR 26.56 EUR 13.28 EUR 2270.88 EUR 13.28 EUR 3346.56 EUR 13.28 EUR 4661.28 EUR 13.29 EUR 3987 EUR 13.29 EUR 5887.47 EUR 13.295 EUR 6674.09 EUR 13.29 EUR 6645 EUR 13.28 EUR 3970.72 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 13.24179 EUR 160914.2300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-20; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction

Name: TURQUOISE MIC: TRQX

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: TUI AG Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 30625 Hannover Germany Internet: www.tuigroup.com

