Downing TWO VCT plc : Dividend Declaration

Downing TWO VCT plc D Share dividend declaration 21 February 2017

The Board of Downing TWO VCT plc announces the declaration of a dividend of 13.5p per D Share to be paid on 24 March 2017 to D Shareholders on the register at 3 March 2017.



