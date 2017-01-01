European Markets Climbed On Solid Private Sector Data

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Tuesday's session solidly in positive territory. However, the FTSE 100 of the UK was one notable exception. The UK market struggled due to mixed corporate earnings and concerns over the upcoming French Presidential election.

Meanwhile, the rest of Europe received a boost from some solid private sector data and a rebound in crude oil prices.

The Bank of England will not hesitate to change policy if deemed appropriate, Governor Mark Carney said at a parliamentary committee hearing on Tuesday.

The BoE Chief defended the bank's estimate on unemployment when Andrew Tyrie, the chairman of Parliament's Treasury Committee, questioned the bank's estimate of spare capacity.

Greece and its lenders reached an agreement on Monday to allow a team of experts to work out structural reforms for the country's tax and pensions systems, and also labor market regulation, thus easing a crucial standoff between the government and its global creditors that had raised fresh concerns over a possible exit of the country from the euro area.

The team of officials from the European Union, the European Central Bank and the European Stability Mechanism will go back to Athens in a "very short time", Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said after a meeting of Eurozone finance ministers in Brussels on Monday.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.65 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.81 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.68 percent.

The DAX of Germany climbed 1.18 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.49 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.34 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.62 percent.

In Frankfurt, automakers climbed as the euro hit a six-day low in early European trade on increased bets of a U.S. rate increase as early as March. Daimler increased 1.59 percent and BMW added 1.68 percent. Volkswagen also finished higher by 1.31 percent.

In Paris, Peugeot advanced 0.55 percent and Renault gained 0.49 percent.

In London, BHP Billiton rose 0.39 percent. The company announced a bigger than expected dividend as a rebound in prices for iron ore and petroleum helped the resources giant swing back to profit in its fiscal first half.

Rival Anglo American fell 0.70 percent despite the company turning its first annual profit in five years.

Intercontinental Hotels Group finished higher by 0.26 percent. The hotelier announced a special dividend and share consolidation after posting a jump in full-year operating profit.

HSBC Holdings dropped 6.54 percent. The Asia-focused lender blamed "largely unexpected economic and political events" for a 62 percent slump in annual pre-tax profit.

John Wood Group plunged 8.07 percent. The company reported a 62 percent fall in its 2016 profit amid challenging conditions in its core oil & gas market.

Telecom group Telefonica slipped 0.19 percent in Madrid after the company said it had reached an agreement for the sale of up to 40 percent of the total share capital of Telxius Telecom, S.A.U. to Taurus Bidco S.à.r.l., an entity managed by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Eurozone private sector activity gained momentum in February, amid strong job creation, robust order books and business optimism, leading to the fastest expansion in nearly six years.

The flash Eurozone Composite Output Index, which combines manufacturing and services, rose to 56.0 from 54.4 in January, results of the purchasing managers' survey by IHS Markit showed Tuesday.

The latest reading was the highest since April 2011. Economists had forecast a score of 54.3.

Germany's private sector expanded at the fastest pace in nearly three years in February driven by manufacturing activity, flash data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday. The composite output index rose to a 34-month high of 56.1 in February from 54.8 in January.

France's private sector expanded at the sharpest pace in nearly six years in February, driven by roust growth in services activity, flash data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday. The flash composite output index climbed to a 69-month high of 56.2 in February from 54.1 in January.

France inflation accelerated less than initially estimated in January, final data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday. Consumer prices advanced 1.3 percent year-on-year in January, faster than December's 0.6 percent increase but slower than the flash estimate of 1.4 percent.

The UK budget balance showed the biggest surplus for January since 2000, the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.

Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, showed a surplus of GBP 9.4 billion, which was GBP 0.3 billion larger surplus than in January 2016. This was the highest January surplus since 2000. However, the surplus was below the expected level of GBP 14 billion.

