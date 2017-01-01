Treasuries Close Nearly Flat Following Choppy Trading Session

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After recovering from an initial move to the downside, treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Tuesday.

Bond prices spent much of the day lingering near the unchanged line before closing roughly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up by less than a basis point to 2.427 percent.



The choppy trading on the day came amid a quiet day on the U.S. economic front, with traders looking ahead to the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday.

Traders largely shrugged off the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $26 billion worth of two-year notes, which attracted above average demand.

The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.230 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.82, while the ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.67.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

Trading on Wednesday may be impacted by reaction to the Fed minutes along with a report on existing home sales.

