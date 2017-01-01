Edison International Announces 16% Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edison International (EIX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company said its bottom line came in at $332 million, or $1.02 per share. This was up from $287 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 23.1% to $2.88 billion. This was up from $2.34 billion last year.

Edison International earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $332 Mln. vs. $287 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.02 vs. $0.88 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.95 -Revenue (Q4): $2.88 Bln vs. $2.34 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 23.1%

