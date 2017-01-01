Verisk Analytics Inc. Announces 6% Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company said its bottom line advanced to $135.4 million, or $0.80 per share. This was higher than $128.3 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $506.1 million. This was up from $477.4 million last year.

Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $135.4 Mln. vs. $128.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.80 vs. $0.74 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.1% -Revenue (Q4): $506.1 Mln vs. $477.4 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.0%

