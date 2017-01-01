Higher Open Expected For China Shares

8:14p.m.

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 50 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests above the 3,250-point plateau, and the market may see further upside again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm thanks to upbeat earnings news and a spike in the price of crude oil. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. markets were up - and the Asian bourses figure to follow the latter lead.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, properties and resource stocks.



For the day, the index climbed 13.36 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 3,253.33 after trading between 3,239.88 and 3,254.34. The Shenzhen Composite Index advanced 18.61 points or 0.95 percent to end at 1,981.14.

Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.31 percent, while Bank of China added 0.54 percent, Vanke jumped 1.80 percent, Gemdale picked up 0.33 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gained 0.17 percent, China Shenhua advanced 0.12 percent and Zijin Mining gathered 0.55 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and stayed that way, helping the major averages to hit fresh record closing highs.

The Dow gained 118.95 points or 0.6 percent to 20,743.00, while the NASDAQ rose 27.37 points or 0.5 percent to 5,895.95 and the S&P added 14.22 points or 0.6 percent to 2,365.38.

Retail giants Wal-Mart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD) moved higher after reporting their quarterly financial results, although activity was subdued with traders looking ahead to the latest Federal Reserve minutes later today.

Crude oil prices rose Tuesday after OPEC said it would pursue stricter compliance to its quotas. Crude-oil prices for April finished up 55 cents or 1 percent to $54.33 a barrel.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

