Icahn Takes Stake In Bristol-Myers

9:58p.m.

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY).



Icahn owns a large stake and believes the New York drug giant has a good pipeline that would help make it an attractive takeover target, the reports said citing people familiar with the matter. It isn't clear how big the stake is.

Earlier today, Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that it has appointed Robert Bertolini, Matthew Emmens and Theodore Samuels to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. In connection with these appointments, the Board will temporarily expand to 14 directors until the 2017 Annual Meeting, to be held on May 2, 2017. Only 11 directors will stand for election at the meeting.

Bristol-Myers Squibb also announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase program to repurchase, in aggregate, $2 billion of Bristol-Myers Squibb's common stock.

