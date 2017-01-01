Asian Markets Mostly Higher Amid Cautious Trades

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street. However, gains are modest as investors turned cautious ahead of the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve minutes later in the day.

The Federal Reserve minutes are expected to provide more insight on the probability of an interest rate increase at the Fed's March meeting.

The Australian market is edging higher in choppy trade, with several blue-chip stocks going ex-dividend. Investors are also digesting mixed corporate earnings results.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 6.00 points or 0.10 percent to 5,797.00, after touching a low of 5,780.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 9.20 points or 0.16 percent to 5,844.60.

The big four banks are mostly higher. ANZ Banking, Westpac and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.5 percent to 0.7 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is down 0.3 percent as its shares traded ex-dividend.

Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is down 0.2 percent, while Rio Tinto is adding 0.5 percent.

Fortescue Metals posted a sharp increase in profit for the first half of the year, reflecting a rebound in iron ore prices and lower interest costs. However, shares of the miner, which also said it will more than triple its interim dividend payment, are down almost 2 percent.

Gold miners are mixed. Newcrest Mining is up 0.3 percent, while Evolution Mining is lower by almost 4 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Oil Search is gaining almost 6 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is declining 0.7 percent and Santos is down 0.5 percent.



Woodside Petroleum said its full-year profit surged from last year, when results were weighed down by large writedowns. The company also raised its final dividend.

Blackmores recorded a 41 percent fall in first-half profit due to a slump in Australian vitamin sales. The vitamins and nutritional supplements maker's shares are losing more than 9 percent.

Bega Cheese's shares are rising almost 2 percent after the dairy processor said its first-half net profit rose 8 percent on higher revenue and improved global commodity prices.

Vocus Group's shares are gaining 7 percent after the telecom operator reported a 95 percent surge in first-half net profit on a five-fold jump in revenue.

Woolworths' shares are higher by more than 2 percent after the company reported a turnaround to profit in the first half and said it expects to complete the review of its BIG W strategy in the next few months.

In economic news, the Australian economy continued to expand in January, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Westpac Bank showed - adding just 0.03 percent to its index. That follows the 0.43 percent growth in December, and it marks the sixth straight month of above-trend growth.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said that wage growth in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016. That was in line with expectations and up from 0.4 percent in the third quarter.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics also said that the total value of construction work done in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016, coming in at A$46.263 billion.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.5 percent following the upwardly revised 4.4 percent contraction in the third quarter.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7675, up from US$0.7670 on Tuesday.

The Japanese market is modestly lower in choppy trade even as a relatively weaker yen lifted exporters' shares.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 47.87 points or 0.25 percent to 19,333.57, after rising to a high of 19,419.22 in early trades.

Among the other major exporters, Panasonic is rising 0.7 percent, Sony is adding 0.8 percent and Canon is advancing 1 percent.

Toshiba is rising 8 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that the company has asked potential bidders for its memory chip business to peg the operations' value at 2 trillion yen or more.

Automaker Toyota is edging down 0.05 percent and Honda is rising 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing 0.2 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is adding 0.3 percent and JX Holdings is rising 0.6 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Rakuten is rising more than 9 percent, Mitsubishi Motors is gaining almost 5 percent and JFE Holdings is up almost 4 percent.

On the flip side, Tokai Carbon and Nissan Chemical Industries are losing more than 2 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 113 yen-range on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Indonesia are modestly higher, while Shanghai, New Zealand and Malaysia are lower.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday amid optimism about more business friendly policies under President Donald Trump. Trading activity was somewhat subdued, however, with traders looking ahead to the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday.

The Dow advanced 118.95 points or 0.6 percent to 20,743.00, the Nasdaq rose 27.37 points or 0.5 percent to 5,895.95 and the S&P 500 climbed 14.22 points or 0.6 percent to 2,365.38.

The major European markets ended mixed on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index jumped by 1.2 percent.

Crude oil prices rose Tuesday as OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo discussed the cartel's supply quota agreement. Crude-oil prices for April finished up 55 cents, or 1 percent, at $54.33 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

