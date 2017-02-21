Wells Fargo Terminates Four Managers Amid Probe Into Account Scandal

02/21/17

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) said Tuesday that it terminated four current or former senior managers in its community banking business following an ongoing investigation into the banking giant's sales practice scandal.



Advertisement

The terminated managers are Claudia Russ Anderson, the former chief risk officer for the community bank; Pamela Conboy, lead regional president of Arizona; Shelley Freeman, the former Los Angeles regional president, and currently the head of consumer credit solutions; and Matthew Raphaelson, head of Community Bank strategy and initiatives. None of these executives will receive a bonus for 2016 and they will forfeit all of their unvested equity awards and vested outstanding options.

Wells Fargo said its investigation is expected to be completed before the shareholder meeting in April 2017.

Wells Fargo was embroiled in a scandal last year, in which millions of credit-card and deposit accounts were opened without customers' knowledge in an effort to meet sales targets.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



