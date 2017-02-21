Feb 22, 12:37 a.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
Facebook A US30303M1027

Facebook Reportedly In Talks To Stream Major League Baseball Games

02/21/17

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) is in talks to stream Major League Baseball games, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

The deal would involve one game a week in the coming season, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. An agreement with Facebook would need to be approved by Major League Baseball's owners, the report said.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! Is this site working for you?