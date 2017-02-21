Facebook Reportedly In Talks To Stream Major League Baseball Games

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) is in talks to stream Major League Baseball games, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The deal would involve one game a week in the coming season, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. An agreement with Facebook would need to be approved by Major League Baseball's owners, the report said.

