Feb 22, 12:37 a.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
Axel Springer DE0005501357

Pound Rises Against Majors

02/21/17

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The pound rose to 0.8435 against the euro, from an early low of 0.8449.

Against the Swiss franc, the yen and the U.S. dollar, the pound advanced to nearly a 4-week high of 1.2611, a 6-day high of 142.03 and a 5-day high of 1.2508 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2585, 141.78 and 1.2456, respectively.

If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.82 against the euro, 1.28 against the franc, 145.00 against the yen and 1.26 against the greenback.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! How do you like us?