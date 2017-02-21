Pound Rises Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The pound rose to 0.8435 against the euro, from an early low of 0.8449.

Against the Swiss franc, the yen and the U.S. dollar, the pound advanced to nearly a 4-week high of 1.2611, a 6-day high of 142.03 and a 5-day high of 1.2508 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2585, 141.78 and 1.2456, respectively.

If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.82 against the euro, 1.28 against the franc, 145.00 against the yen and 1.26 against the greenback.

