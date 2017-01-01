Fresenius Medical Care FY16 Profit Up 21%; Sees Higher Profit, Revenue In FY17

1:38a.m.

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGAA (FMS) said its fiscal 2016 net income attributable to shareholders of the company rose 21 percent to $1.24 billion from $1.03 billion in the prior year. Basic earnings per share rose to $4.07 from $3.38 last year.

Excluding special items, net income for the year rose 16 percent from last year to $1.23 billion.



Operating income or EBIT for the year grew 13 percent to $2.64 billion from $2.33 billion in the prior year.

Net revenue for the year increased 7 percent to $17.91 billion from $16.74 billion last year, and was up 8 percent at constant currency.

The company said that it will propose a dividend of 0.96 euros per share, an increase of 20 percent compared to 0.80 euros in 2015.

Beginning January 1, 2017, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will focus its reporting on financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards or IFRS in Euro currency.

For fiscal 2017, Fresenius Medical Care forecast revenue to grow by 8 percent to 10 percent at constant currency, based on 2016 revenue of 16.57 million euros. Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care is expected to grow by 7 percent to 9 percent at constant currency, based on 2016 net income of 1.14 billion euros.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

