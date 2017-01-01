Airbus Group FY16 Profit Falls

1:37a.m.

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defense major Airbus Group SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) reported that its net income for fiscal year 2016 dropped to 995 million euros from the prior year's 2.696 billion euros. It was also significantly impacted by negative foreign exchange effects. Earnings Per Share were 1.29 euros, down from 3.43 euros last year.

EBIT reported declined to 2.258 billion euros from 4.062 billion euros in the previous year.

EBIT Adjusted totalled 3.955 billion euros, compared to 4.108 billion euros in the prior year.



Advertisement

Commercial Aircraft's EBIT Adjusted increased to 2.811 billion euros from the prior year's 2.766 billion euros, reflecting higher A320 volumes and a 21% decline in research and development expenses due mainly to the planned R&D ramp-down on the A350. EBIT Adjusted was negatively impacted by the lower A330 production rate, higher A350 dilution, transition pricing and ramp-up costs.

Group revenues increased three percent to 67 billion euros from 64 billion euros in the previous year.

Order intake in 2016 declined to 134 billion euros, from last year's 159 billion euros, with the order book valued at 1,060 billion euros as of 31 December 2016, compared to 1,006 billion euros year-end 2015.

The Board of Directors will propose to the Annual General Meeting the payment of a 2016 dividend of 1.35 euros per share on 20 April 2017, compared to 1.30 per share euros paid last year. The date of record is 19 April 2017.

As the basis for its 2017 guidance, Airbus expects the world economy and air traffic to grow in line with prevailing independent forecasts, which assume no major disruptions.

Airbus' 2017 earnings and free cash flow guidance is based on a constant perimeter. Airbus expects to deliver more than 700 commercial aircraft. Before M&A, Airbus expects mid-single-digit percentage growth in EBIT Adjusted and earnings per share adjusted compared to 2016. Free cash flow is expected to be similar to 2016 before M&A and customer financing.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



