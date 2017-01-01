European Shares Set For Positive Start

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open flat to slightly higher on Wednesday following firm cues from Wall Street and Asia. Oil prices held near seven-week highs after rising about 2 percent overnight as OPEC reiterated its agreement to further production cuts.

The dollar slipped as Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester told Bloomberg that the central bank doesn't want to surprise markets on interest rates and policy makers have to be "nimble" to adjust their outlook amid global and domestic risks.

The British pound strengthened against its rivals after mixed messages from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.



Asian markets are mostly higher, although gains remained capped due to caution ahead of the Fed's latest meeting minutes due out later in the day.

Ifo business confidence survey results from Germany, quarterly national accounts from the U.K. and a report on U.S. existing home sales are also slated for release later in the day.

In corporate news, German real estate firm Deutsche Wohnen said it had successfully placed convertible bonds maturing in July 2024 with an aggregate principal amount of 800 million euros.

Industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp announced that it has reached agreement with Ternium, a Latin American steel producer, on the sale of the CSA Siderúrgica do Atlântico in Brazil.

Aerospace and defense major Airbus Group SE reported that its net income for fiscal year 2016 dropped to 995 million euros from the prior year's 2.696 billion euros, mainly due to negative foreign exchange effects.

Overnight, U.S. stocks rose again to reach fresh record closing highs on the back of higher oil prices, better-than-expected earnings from retailers and optimism about President Donald Trump's economic agenda. The Dow and the S&P 500 climbed around 0.6 percent while the Nasdaq Composite added half a percent.

European stocks also closed mostly higher on Tuesday as upbeat Eurozone data coupled with progress in Greece bailout talks helped offset mixed corporate earnings and concerns over the upcoming French Presidential election.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.6 percent to close at 373.40, the highest level since Dec. 2, 2015. The German DAX rallied 1.2 percent to finish at its highest level since April 2015 and France's CAC 40 index rose half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.3 percent.

