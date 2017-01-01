Weir Group Posts FY Pre-Tax Profit

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK-based engineering solutions provider Weir Group Plc. (WEIR.L) Wednesday reported a profit before tax of 43 million pounds for the full year, compared to a loss before tax of 174 million pounds last year, both on continuing operations basis. On the same basis, adjusted profit before tax slid 22 percent to 170 million pounds.

Earnings per share was 17.8 pence versus last year's loss per share of 83.6 pence. Excluding exceptional items and intangibles amortisation, earnings per share decreased by 21.5% to 61.2 pence from 78.0 pence.



For the year, revenue totaled 1.845 billion pounds, down 2 percent on a reported basis, but down 11 percent on a constant currency basis mainly reflecting the fall in orders in the Oil & Gas division.

In addition, the Board said it is recommending a final dividend of 29.0 pence, resulting in a total dividend of 44.0 pence for the year, unchanged from 2015.

Separately, Weir Group said it has appointed Geetha Dabir to its Group Executive in the new position of Chief Technology Officer.

