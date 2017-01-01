RWE Board Resolves Dividend Proposal 2016, Gives Dividend Outlook

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - German utility RWE AG (RWEOY.PK) on Wednesday said its Executive Board decided in its meeting today to propose to the annual general meeting on April 27 a dividend equaling the last year's proposal amounting to 0.13 euro per preferred share and including a suspension of the dividend for common shares.



The proposal also accommodates the significant financial burden under the forthcoming law rearranging the responsibilities for nuclear waste management in Germany.

On the basis of the expectations for 2017, the Executive Board envisages paying a dividend for the current business year of 0.50 euro per common and preferred share. The Executive Board aims to at least maintain this dividend level in subsequent years.

In this context, RWE said it is orienting itself towards operating cash flows that are freely available on a sustainable level.

