German Business Sentiment Improves Unexpectedly In February

4:38a.m.

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German business sentiment improved unexpectedly in February, reports said citing survey data from Ifo institute on Wednesday.



Advertisement

The business sentiment index rose to 111.0 in February, while economists forecast the score to fall to 109.6 from 109.8 in January.

Likewise, the current conditions indicator climbed to 118.4. The reading was expected to fall to 116.6 from 116.9 in the prior month.

The expectations index came in at 104 in February versus 103.2 in January. The expected reading was 103.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



