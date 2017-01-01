Pound Falls Ahead Of U.K. GDP Data

4:39a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics publishes the second estimate for U.K.'s fourth quarter GDP. The economy is forecast to grow 0.6 percent sequentially as previously estimated.



Advertisement

Ahead of the data, the pound fell against its major rivals.

As of 4:25 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8434 against the euro, 1.2617 against the Swiss franc, 1.2465 against the U.S. dollar and 141.10 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



