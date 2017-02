Iberdrola FY17 Profit Up 11.7%

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Iberdrola S.A. (IBDSF.PK) Wednesday reported full year net profit of 2.705 billion euros up 11.7 percent from 2.421 billion euros last year. EBITDA for the full year was up 5.5 percent to 7.807 billion euros from 7.397 billion euros in the prior year.



The Spanish utility company reported revenue that declined 7 percent to 29.215 billion euros from 31.418 billion euros in 2016.

