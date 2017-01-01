UK Q4 GDP Growth Rises More Than Initial Estimate

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK economy expanded more than initially estimated in the fourth quarter, the second estimate from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.7 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter, slightly faster than the 0.6 percent growth estimated on January 26. In the third quarter, growth was 0.6 percent.



On a yearly basis, GDP growth held steady at 2 percent in the fourth quarter. Initially, the growth was estimated at 2.2 percent.

The growth figure for 2016 was revised down to 1.8 percent from 2 percent. This was also slower than the 2.2 percent expansion seen in 2015.

Another report from ONS showed that gross fixed capital formation was unchanged at GBP 78.0 billion in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, business investment dropped 1 percent to GBP 43.5 billion.

Services output increased 0.2 percent in December from November, marking the seventh consecutive month-on-month positive services growth.

In the fourth quarter, services output grew 0.8 percent from prior quarter, with a notable contribution in consumer focused industries.

