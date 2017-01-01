Pound Falls Against Majors

5:10a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Wednesday.



Advertisement

The pound fell to a 2-day low of 140.74 against the yen, from an early 6-day high of 142.03.

Against the U.S. dollar, the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound dropped to 1.2438, 0.8446 and 1.2595 from an early 5-day high of 1.2508, a 2-month high of 0.8403 and more than a 1-1/2-month high of 1.2659, respectively.

If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 139.00 against the yen, 1.22 against the greenback, 0.86 against the euro and 1.28 against the franc.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



