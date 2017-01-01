European Shares Hit 14-month High On Earnings, German Ifo Data

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks hit 14-month highs on Wednesday, with higher oil prices, upbeat German business climate data and a slew of encouraging earnings updates helping underpin investor sentiment.

German business sentiment improved unexpectedly in February, survey data from Ifo institute showed. The business sentiment index rose to 111.0, while economists forecast the score to fall to 109.6 from 109.8 in January.

Separately, a second estimate released by the Office for National Statistics showed that U.K GDP grew by 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016, above the previous reading of 0.6 percent released in January. However, on an annual basis, the figure came in below the previous estimate.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.12 percent at 373.83 in late opening deals after hitting as high at 375.43 in early trade, the highest level since Dec. 2, 2015.



The German DAX was up 0.28 percent at 12,001, its highest level since April 2015, while France's CAC 40 index was moving up 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.30 percent.

Telefonica Deutschland shares soared nearly 5 percent. The company raised its target for synergies from its acquisition of E-Plus after posting solid fourth-quarter results.

ThyssenKrupp shares soared 5.5 percent. The German industrial conglomerate announced that it has reached agreement with Ternium, a Latin American steel producer, on the sale of the CSA Siderúrgica do Atlântico in Brazil.

Utility RWE rose 1 percent despite cancelling its dividend for the second successive year.

Healthcare company Fresenius rose over 1 percent as it reported a 6 percent increase in fourth-quarter net income.

French insurer Scor rallied 3.5 percent after announcing a share buyback.

Barratt Developments shares advanced 2.5 percent. The U.K. homebuilder reported pretax profit of 321.0 million pounds for the half year ended 31 December 2016, up 8.8 percent from 295.0 million pounds in the same period last year.

Lloyds Banking Group climbed 3 percent after the British lender posted its biggest annual profits in a decade.

On the flip side, German pharmaceutical and chemicals conglomerate Bayer fell 2 percent after its fourth-quarter net profit fell 26 percent from a year earlier.

Aerospace and defense major Airbus Group also lost 2 percent after reporting a 66 percent fall in full-year net profit, mainly because of a charge on its troubled A400M military aircraft program.

Accor shares lost 1.5 percent as the French hotel group posted muted growth in revenue for 2016.

