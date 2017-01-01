IMImobile launches new chatbot solution for Contact Centres

New IMIbot.ai solution to be showcased at this week's Future of the Contact Centre Conference in London

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMImobile, a cloud communications software and solutions provider that helps companies use mobile and digital technologies to engage with customers, today announces the launch of IMIbot.ai, its automated end-to-end chatbot customer engagement solution.

The fully managed solution builds on the success of IMImobile's existing chatbot technology and is designed to work with multiple messaging channels such as SMS, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Skype and AI engines like Amazon Alexa. IMIbot.ai can be easily used in conjunction with live agent messaging via chat and voice in Contact Centres, delivering a consistent and joined-up experience across customer channels.

IMImobile's announcement comes on the back of recent chatbot and interactive messaging deployments for mobile operators, banks and utility companies.

Jay Patel, Chief Executive Officer, at IMImobile comments: "AI is offering an unparalleled opportunity for enterprises to automate and drive greater levels of efficiency into their Contact Centres. The secure and scalable implementation of a new chatbot service is as important as the technology itself, and the ability to integrate and orchestrate easily with existing channels.

With half of the world's population now using one of the top four messaging apps, our channel-agnostic chatbot solution can help enterprises automate and transform the way they serve their customers through conversational messaging."



Notes to Editors

IMImobile is a cloud communications software and solutions provider that enables companies to harness mobile and digital technologies to better communicate and engage with their customers.

Organisations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement solutions include Vodafone Group, O2, Telefonica, Aircel, Airtel, EE, AT&T, MTN, Orange Group, Centrica, Universal Music, Tata, AA, BBC and major financial institutions.

IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices in Hyderabad, Atlanta, Dubai and Johannesburg and has over 850 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.

www.imimobile.com

Media Contacts

IMImobile via Redleaf Matthew Hooper / Alex Klose

Redleaf Communications 020 7382 4730

Charlie Geller IMImobile@redleafpr.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: IMImobile via GlobeNewswire

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

