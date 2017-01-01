Ireland Factory Gate Prices Rise Further

6:39a.m.

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's factory gate prices climbed for the second straight month in January, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Wednesday.



Advertisement

The manufacturing industries output price index, excluding VAT, rose 1.6 percent annually in January, faster than the 1.3 percent climb in December.

The year-on-year price index for mining and quarrying surged 16.8 percent at the start of the year and those of energy products registered a sharp increase of 24.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, output prices edged up 0.2 percent from December, when it grew by 0.5 percent. It was the fourth month of rise in a row.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



