Dish Network Turns To Profit In Q4

6:56a.m.

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Dish Network Corp. (DISH) reported a turnaround to profit in the fourth quarter despite a slight decline in revenues.

Fourth-quarter net income attributable to Dish was $343 million or $0.70 per share, compared to net loss of $125 million or $0.27 per share in the year-ago quarter.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $3.72 billion from $3.78 billion in the same period last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $3.76 billion.

In the fourth quarter, Dish activated approximately 694,000 gross new Pay-TV subscribers, compared to approximately 661,000 gross new Pay-TV subscribers in the year-ago period. Net Pay-TV subscribers increased by approximately 28,000 in the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of approximately 12,000 in the year-ago period.

The company closed the fourth quarter with 13.671 million Pay-TV subscribers, compared to 13.897 million Pay-TV subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2015.

