Southern Co. Q4 Income Declines 42%

7:07a.m.

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Southern Co. (SO) released a profit for fourth quarter that lost ground from last year.

The company said its profit fell to $235 million, or $0.24 per share. This was down from $403 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Advertisement

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 45.1% to $5.18 billion. This was up from $3.57 billion last year.

Southern Co. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $235 Mln. vs. $403 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -41.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.24 vs. $0.44 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -45.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q4): $5.18 Bln vs. $3.57 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 45.1%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



