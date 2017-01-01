Ares Capital Corp. Q1 Profit Climbs 400%
8:25a.m.
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $75 million, or $0.24 per share. This was up from $15 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Ares Capital Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $75 Mln. vs. $15 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 400% -EPS (Q1): $0.24 vs. $0.05 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 380.0%
