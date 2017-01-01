Gold Flat Ahead Of Fed Minutes

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Wednesday morning as traders braced for the minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve meeting.

The minutes may give clues about whether the Fed intends to hike interest rates in March or wait until later in the year.



A number of Fed officials have hinted they still expect three rate hikes in 2017.

Gold for April was up 30 cents at $1239 an ounce.

The National Association of Realtors's existing home sales for January is scheduled at 10.00 am ET.

Economists are looking consensus of 5.580 million, up from 5.490 million last month. Existing home sales were down 2.8 percent last month.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association's Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending Feb. 17, mortgage applications dropped 2% from one week earlier.

